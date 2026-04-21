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Chaffinch by fishers
Photo 3552

Chaffinch

Another of the birds clearing up the picnic tables in the picnic area beside the castle car park was this male chaffinch. I struggled a bit to get this shot, since he was constantly on the move, but I eventually got this shot that I was happy with.

With the current Moorsbus timetable it isn't unusual to have time to fill at places where you are changing buses. It is fortunate that Helmsley has a number of activities that keep us occupied.

Sometimes it is a short walk in the parkland of Duncombe Park, or a sit in this picnic area watching the birds, or taking photos of the wild flowers along Borough Beck, or the cultivated flowers in the allotments off Castlegate. On one of our stopovers some while ago we also discovered the remains of the old railway and its station. A surprising amount to enjoy in a relatively small town.

Ian
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

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Beverley ace
cleaning up & enjoying a few treats... Clever Chaffinch
April 21st, 2026  
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