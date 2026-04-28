Ionic Temple, Duncomb Park

The Ionic Temple greets you as you walk up the main drive to Duncomb Park from Helmsley. We had forgotten how long and steep the drive could be, but it is worth the climb!The Ionic Temple at Duncombe Park dates from the early 1720s. It is attributed to Sir John Vanbrugh – the celebrated and multi-talented English architect, best known for designing the neighbouring Castle Howard and also Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.Constructed of sandstone, the temple forms an open rotunda with ashlar masonry under a leaded, domed roof; a stepped podium with nine ionic columns supports a plain architrave and frieze with a dentilled cornice.The temple has been restored recently.Further details can be found atKatharine