Wildflowers

Louise and I discovered an exit from the Garden of Surprises at Burghley House that we didn't know about before, but which took us more quickly towards the part of the Sculpture Garden that we wanted to get to.



This lovely explosion of colour in a wildflower garden was the first thing that we saw as we left the Garden of Surprises, and of course we just had to pause for photos.



It is lovely to see the increasing popularity of wildflowers, and this was one of two wildflower areas at Burghley House. York now has areas of wildflowers on the banks below the city walls, while Rotherham has had wildflowers at the centre of roundabouts and along the centre of dual carriageway roads for a number of years. They add a lovely colourful display to places where they have been planted.



Ian