Garden of Hope

Still in the gardens of Burghley House, and this recent addition to the gardens was a very moving find. 98 suicides were registered in Lincolnshire in 2024, and there are 98 butterflies in this Garden of Hope representing and honouring each one of those lives.



This mosaic shows just four of the butterflies displayed. Each butterfly was created by a different school, scout, community or other group, to give a message of hope for anyone feeling suicidal.



Butterflies are powerful symbols of transformation, freedom and hope. Their journey from caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly are a reminder that change - even when slow or challenging - can lead to something beautiful. A butterfly emerging from its cocoon represents new beginnings and the belief that brighter days are ahead.



Two information boards contain lots of information about the project, as well as lots of detail about help and support available.



This was a well thought out and interesting project and I hope it provides support to some of those feeling suicidal.



Ian