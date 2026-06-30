Common Blue Damselfly

There were lots of these to be seen in Burghley House Gardens, especially around the vegetation close to the lake. I now spend less time walking and more time sitting and enjoying the beauty around me, and this was certainly a good example of something I might easily have missed had I carried on walking.



Living up to its name, the common blue damselfly is both very common and very blue. It is our most common damselfly and can be found around almost any water body, or away from breeding sites in grassland and woodland. It is a regular visitor to gardens and is on the wing from April to September. The common blue damselfly is an aggressive species: males will defend their females as they lay their eggs, both from their own kind and other species.



Ian