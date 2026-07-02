Burghley House - Ante Chapel and Chapel

It is so hard to decide which photos taken inside Burghley House to share with you. The many rooms each have their features of interest to share, so I can really only share some of my favourites or I would be posting photos of the house interior for a very long time!



This room is the Ante Chapel, which gives a glimpse through into the Chapel. While the family and their guests would attend prayers in the Chapel, the staff would assemble in this outer room - a clear example of class segregation.



There are some lovely artworks in these two rooms, as well as several sculptures. To the left and right of the central arch are a pair of impressive dark light holder sculptures. The painting on the right is 'Coriolanus and the Roman Matrons' by Antonio Palma. Through the central arch is the painting 'Zebedee's wife petitioning Our Lord' by Paolo Veronese. So many treasures to see. Even the ceiling is beautiful decorated plaster.



Behind where I'm stood taking the photo is a window view into the quadrangle at the heart of the building.



Ian