Burghley House - Third George Room

This is one of the great State Rooms on the south side of Burghley House, and like the others it is very lavishly furnished.



The room contains a number of highly important paintings and pieces of rare furniture. The ceiling is also beautifully painted, though you only get a glimpse of it in this shot. There is also some impressive marquetry. A marquetry covered cabinet can be seen in the corner of the room.



You can see one of the room stewards through the door into the next room. They were having a quiet day since there was an event on in the gardens, so Louise and I had several interesting chats with the stewards on our way through the house.



Ian