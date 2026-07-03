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Burghley House - Third George Room by fishers
Photo 3625

Burghley House - Third George Room

This is one of the great State Rooms on the south side of Burghley House, and like the others it is very lavishly furnished.

The room contains a number of highly important paintings and pieces of rare furniture. The ceiling is also beautifully painted, though you only get a glimpse of it in this shot. There is also some impressive marquetry. A marquetry covered cabinet can be seen in the corner of the room.

You can see one of the room stewards through the door into the next room. They were having a quiet day since there was an event on in the gardens, so Louise and I had several interesting chats with the stewards on our way through the house.

Ian
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
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Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 3rd, 2026  
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