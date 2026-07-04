Burghley House - The Heaven Room

As we moved from room to room at Burghley House, they became increasingly grand, and this room is perhaps one of the grandest. It is known as The Heaven Room.



Described as Antonio Verrio's greatest masterpiece, this room is decorated with scenes from ancient mythology.



The wealthy owners of the grand houses were not only very rich, but they seemed to need to display their wealth in their homes, though I really don't know how anyone could live in a room like this.



This display of wealth could lead to competitive extravagance. The two halves of the Fitzwilliam family of South Yorkshire competed to build and extend their properties in competition, so Wentworth Woodhouse and Wentworth Castle grew and grew. Eventually the competition led to Wentworth Woodhouse having the longest frontage of any house in the country.



Another expensive display of wealth seen in this shot is the silver wine cooler in the foreground, said to be the largest ever made.



Ian



