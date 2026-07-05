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Moth Mullein by fishers
Photo 3627

Moth Mullein

A long day exploring Burghley House and gardens was followed by a much more restful day with just a short walk to the Wellhead Park in Bourne. There have been a number of changes since my last visit. A number of trees beside the footpaths have been cut down, I assume due to disease since they didn't look very healthy last time I was there.

St Peter's Pool now has three fountains instead of one, in a continued attempt to reduce the build-up of algae on the pond surface.

A new wildflower garden has also been created, and it was a lovely sight with several flowers that I didn't recognise. One of those, moth mullein, was one of those that I don't remember seeing before.

I rather like the development of wildflower areas in quite a few of our parks, and I'm leaning a lot about wild flowers from what I see, photograph and then identify with an online plant identifier.

Ian
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
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Beverley ace
a beautiful place to discover... the wildflozer areas sound soo exciting. wonderful to discover new flowers
July 5th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Another one I have not seen before, lovely capture.
July 5th, 2026  
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