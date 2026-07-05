Moth Mullein

A long day exploring Burghley House and gardens was followed by a much more restful day with just a short walk to the Wellhead Park in Bourne. There have been a number of changes since my last visit. A number of trees beside the footpaths have been cut down, I assume due to disease since they didn't look very healthy last time I was there.



St Peter's Pool now has three fountains instead of one, in a continued attempt to reduce the build-up of algae on the pond surface.



A new wildflower garden has also been created, and it was a lovely sight with several flowers that I didn't recognise. One of those, moth mullein, was one of those that I don't remember seeing before.



I rather like the development of wildflower areas in quite a few of our parks, and I'm leaning a lot about wild flowers from what I see, photograph and then identify with an online plant identifier.



Ian