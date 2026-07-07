River Welland, Stamford

Having explored part of the town centre of Stamford, with its wonderful array of attractive buildings, I decided to walk out to the ruins of St Leonards Priory, about a mile east of the town centre. It wasn't a pleasant walk, being along a busy road with lots of traffic, but it was fascinating to see the priory ruins.



It was the centre from which Durham administered its southern estates, before the dissolution of the monasteries, and since then has had a variety of uses, including use as an agricultural building. A hint of its former glory can be seen in some of the stonework, but it is just a shadow of its former self.



While there I discovered a permissive footpath that would take me down to the bank of the River Welland where I could follow a riverside footpath much of the way back to the town. It was a beautiful walk, being mainly shaded by trees on what had become an unpleasantly hot day, and certainly much better than following the road back to the town centre. There were some lovely views of the river through the trees, and it is one of those I am posting today.



The River Welland is a lowland river in the east of England, some 65 miles (105 km) long. It drains part of the Midlands eastwards to The Wash. The river rises in the Hothorpe Hills, at Sibbertoft in Northamptonshire, then flows generally north-east to Market Harborough, Stamford and Spalding, to reach The Wash near Fosdyke.



Back in the town centre I visited another church where I could cool down before catching the bus back to Bourne where I was staying with our daughter Louise and her family.



Ian