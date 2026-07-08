Wildflowers in Bourne Wood

The day after my long hot day in Stamford, I limited myself to a 2 hour walk in Bourne Wood, quite close to where Louise and her family live. I say walk, but there was a lot of stopping as well, since there are quite a few benches in the woodland, so it was ideal to keep stopping when I found a shady bench, and to enjoy a look at the woodland around me.



Much has changed in Bourne Wood, with some areas that were coniferous plantation being cut, and in more natural deciduous areas of the woodland trees have been thinned out, making the woodland more open and encouraging a variety of wildflowers to grow, and I spent time taking photos of some of them.



This shot shows the bright yellow, star-shaped blooms of St John’s wort (Hypericum perforatum). This perennial herb is native to Europe, but also found in North America, Asia, and Africa. It has been used for centuries in traditional medicine.



Ian