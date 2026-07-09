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The Longest Yarn - Britain at War by fishers
Photo 3631

The Longest Yarn - Britain at War

I called in Peterborough Cathedral on my way to see Louise and her family, and found three exhibitions. One was a lifesize dinosaur in the north transept, the second was a series of long banners made of yarnbombing in the south transept, and the third a series of around eighty yarnbombs of scenes telling the history of the Second World War, and it is one of these that I have chosen to share with you today.

This scene is set towards the end of the Second World War and shows a German V2 rocket landing on a row of terrace houses, and the resulting explosion.

The quality of this yarnbombing is excellent, and well worth visiting. It is a touring exhibition and due to be a variety of locations around the country. As well as these series of wartime scenes, there are lifesize figures of various war heroes involved in a variety of wartime activities.

How could I resist a second visit on my return journey to York, and yet more photos on display. It was also lovely to enjoy the cool inside the cathedral before making my way to the railway station.

Ian
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

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Beverley ace
this is new to me & really beautifully presented & such an interesting narrative. fabulous!!!
July 9th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice photo😊
July 9th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wow...What great craftsmanship.
July 9th, 2026  
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