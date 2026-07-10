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Yarnbomb Banners by fishers
Photo 3632

Yarnbomb Banners

These banners were on display in the south transept of Peterborough Cathedral. These tall banners are covered in flowers which are knitted or crocheted. The predominant flower is the poppy, which relates back to the popularity of poppy displays during the centenary of the First World War, and which are now repeated annually on Remembrance Day.

Also as part of this display, there are reconstructions of post boxes, with a selection of post box toppers to mark various events over recent years - Remembrance Day, Christmas, Coronation of King Charles III, amongst others. They can mainly be seen at the right hand side of this shot.

Ian
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

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Agnes ace
Very special
July 10th, 2026  
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