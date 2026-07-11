Yarnbomb Postbox Toppers

These are part of the display of yarnbombing in the south transept of Peterborough Cathedral when I visited, and they are examples of the work done over the last few years to commemorate various events and anniversaries by the creation of postbox toppers.



Postboxes are quite commonly used for yarnbombing displays, and the Post Office don't seem to mind as long as the opening in the box for people to post letters isn't obstructed.



However, some post boxes are being updated to accept parcels as well as letters, and they have a photocell on the top, making the use of them for yarnbombing rather more difficult.



Ian