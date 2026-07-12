Dinosaur

Another unusual find in Peterborough Cathedral was this reconstruction of a recently discovered enormous dinosaur. The information board beside it reads:



"Millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed a world teeming with diverse life. Winged pterosaurs flapped overhead, insects buzzed in the undergrowth, and lizards basked in the heat. Gigantic titanosaurs towered over all other dinosaurs. All titanosaurs are sauropods - herbivorous dinosaurs with four sturdy limbs and long necks that stretched high to eat from the dense evergreen canopy.



Today, 101 million years later, titanosaurs are still the heaviest animals ever to have walked on our planet. Many were over nine times heavier than African savannah elephants - the largest living land animals today.



In 2010, a new titanosaur species was discovered by an Argentinian farmer. Named Patagotitan mayorum, it was one of the largest titanosaurs of them all.



During a series of digs, researchers uncovered hundreds more Patagotitan bones nearby. The fossils came from at least six individuals that had all died in the same area. By piecing these bones together like an intricate puzzle, scientists have recreated one nearly complete skeleton, which were used to create this life-sized Patagotitan replica.



Today, no creature on Earth rivals Patagotitan’s size, yet the large animals we share the planet with - elephants, rhinos, and even blue whales - play vital roles in their ecosystems. These majestic animals face increasing threats from habitat loss and other human impacts."



Ian

