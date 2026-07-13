Rievaulx Abbey Ruins

Having rather indulged myself with lots of posts from my visit to Louise, I've decided it is time to move on and have a look at some of the things that have been happening here in Yorkshire over the last couple of weeks.



This shot shows part of the ruins of Rievaulx Abbey in Ryedale, in the south-western part of the North York Moors National Park. Here this part of the church is almost up to its original height, and its beautifully carved stones can be seen in their proper locations.



Much of the abbey was destroyed after the Dissolution of the Monasteries, when Henry VIII decided to disbanded all abbeys, monasteries, priories, convents, and friaries in England, Wales, and Ireland; and seize their wealth. As part of this project he also declared himself head of the church in England.



Everything of value was taken from Rievaulx Abbey, and even some of the stone was reused in other buildings in the area.



Later, romantic ruins became fashionable, and many wealthy landowners incorporated ruins like this into their landscape settings. The Duncombe family created a long curved terrace high on the valley side above the ruins of Rievaulx Abbey, designed for wealthy guests to promenade and enjoy views down onto the ruins, before they would dine in great style at an Ionic Temple at the north end of the terrace.



In recent years English Heritage have cared for the ruins of Rievaulx Abbey and Rievaulx Terrace cared for by the National Trust, though the terrace has been closed to visitors for some time. Talking to one of the staff at Rievaulx Abbey, I discovered that they will be taking over the running of Rievaulx Terrace, which will reopen next week. I definitely need to revisit. Previous visits to the Terrace have not been favoured by good weather for photography, but since Moorsbus passes the entrance to the site, I will try and manage a visit on a suitable day.



Ian