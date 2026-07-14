The Watchers of York

At the end of June, a new sculpture trail was opened around York city centre, so I called in the Tourist Information for a copy of the location map. It seemed an attractive trail for our younger grandchildren if they visit in the summer.



The inspiration for the trail came from the grotesque carved figures that can bee seen on York Minster. One sculpture was designed, twelve copies were made and each one was decorated by different artists. The Watchers are fun and friendly creatures.



This shot shows 'The Watcher of the Night', and it can be find beside the Theatre Royal. The online text describing it reads: "As the city settles and the daylight fades, the Watcher of the Night begins its rounds. From rooftops and riversides to quiet gardens and busy streets, it keeps watch over York beneath the stars. Guided by moonlight and accompanied by the creatures of the night, it sees a different side of the city. One that’s filled with wonder, mystery and unexpected beauty."



The artist is Hannah Jayne Lewin, who introduces herself this way: "

Hi, I'm Hannah Jayne Lewin, a freelance illustrator based in Wakefield. I love drawing and creating fun characters to make people smile. My background is in children's book illustration, but I have also worked on wall murals, licensing designs, and window art."



So another fun art trail for York. I've taken photos of a few, but I do need to get out to see the rest.



Ian