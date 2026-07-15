AcombFest 2026

A new event for 2026 took place on the first weekend of July - AcombFest 2026. It was described as a weekend programme of mural painting, live music, art markets, workshops & activities with a world of food & drink offers & events.



The murals were a work in progress over the weekend, so we will need to make another visit to Acomb quite soon to see the finished murals.



Acomb is a suburb of York, on the western side of the city. Once a village separated from the city by open land, it now finds itself at the centre of a huge area of housing estates built during the 20th century. The centre of Acomb has a small shopping area, and it was mainly in this area where events were taking place.



This artwork, on the side of the local post office, was called 'What flies above us' and was by Curtis Hylton. Curtis Hylton is a muralist based in the UK, skilled in the art of creating large scale murals using spray paint with his trademark work incorporating a fusion of nature with bird life which can be seen across the UK, Europe and further afield. The themes for the artworks were decided by a community consultation where over 1100 local residents and students across nine schools in the area put forward ideas.



We enjoyed our time at this event. Not only did we see an interesting variety of art, but we also had chance to look in St Stephens Church, on of the York churches that I hadn't previously visited.



Ian