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Previous
Photo 3638
Artists at Work
One of the nice things about AcombFest 2026 was that it was possible to watch the artists creating the new murals. This collage shows two of them in action.
What I find intriguing is how they work so close to the mural, but are able to create a mural on a large scale, with lots of fine detail. It must involve a lot of careful planning before they start.
The two artists here are Sledone on the left, and PeachZZ on the right.
Ian
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Fisher Family
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365
Taken
15th July 2026 10:54pm
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york
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collage
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murals
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acomb
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acombfest 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 16th, 2026
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
July 16th, 2026
Marj
ace
Nice to see "behind-the-scene" process of how the large scale murals are created.
July 16th, 2026
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