Artists at Work

One of the nice things about AcombFest 2026 was that it was possible to watch the artists creating the new murals. This collage shows two of them in action.



What I find intriguing is how they work so close to the mural, but are able to create a mural on a large scale, with lots of fine detail. It must involve a lot of careful planning before they start.



The two artists here are Sledone on the left, and PeachZZ on the right.



Ian