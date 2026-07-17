St Stephen's Church, Acomb

As part of AcombFest 2026, an art and photography exhibition took place in St Stephen's Church, so this was a good opportunity not only to see the exhibition, but to have a look at the church itself.



It is rare for the church to be open at times other than services, where it isn't a good time to take photos, so this was my chance to take a few photos.



A church has been on the site since the Saxon period, and some remains of the Saxon church were uncovered in 1830. By the time of the Norman Conquest, it was a possession of York Minster. In 1228, it was transferred to the Treasurer of the Minster, and a vicarage was built in 1313. It was transferred to the Crown in 1547.



By 1830, the church was ruinous, so from 1831 to 1832 it was rebuilt, to a design by George Townsend Andrews. It seated 338 worshippers, partly in two galleries. Cruciform in plan, it was constructed in Tadcaster limestone with a slate roof.



Further additions and updates took place, but sadly in 1992 it suffered a fire but was restored soon afterwards, and many of its fixtures and fittings survived.



Ian