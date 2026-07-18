A Mystery and a Great Discovery

Having made quite a lot of use of York local buses over recent weeks, I've been quite intrigued by recent services. Apparently all the Optare Metrodeckers have been taken out of use and First York have borrowed buses from a variety of parts of the country to cover the services.



The mystery is that there has been no local reporting of the reason for the withdrawal, just lots of speculation. Well it seems it was a precaution following three battery fires in buses of the same design in London since May 2022, the latest in June 2026.



The photo shows one of the short term replacement buses, a Chinese Yutong E10 on loan from First Leeds And the Great Discovery? Well, this bus has probably the most effective air conditioning that I've ever experienced on a bus, which was absolutely marvellous in the recent heatwave. I was very tempted to do several return trips to the city centre on it!



Ian