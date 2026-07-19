Steam Lorry

Another photo from the first weekend in July, with the location now being Helmsley, and the end of the Steam and Vintage weekend. I had made my way into the parkland of Duncombe Park and watched a procession of vehicles leaving the site.



This shot shows a vintage Sentinel steam powered Lorry registered YL2835, and built as works no 6079 in 1927. Today it is owned by Robert Goodwill, a prominent vintage steam vehicle collector and former MP for Scarborough and Whitby.



It is always good to see the various vintage vehicles, particularly those who leave under their own power, though quite a few of them were carried away on the back of modern trailers.



Sadly, the weather wasn’t ideal, with quite heavy rain and thick cloud, but it did add to the atmosphere in some shots. I think this was the last time that we saw rain, and followed the long dry period at the end of June.



Ian