Steam Road Roller

An even older steam operated vehicle leaving Duncombe Park at Helmsley was this Aveling & Porter steam road roller registered as KE 9506 and named ‘Sandman’. A vintage engine built in 1904, it was manufactured by the Rochester-based firm Aveling & Porter, which produced more steam rollers than all other British manufacturers combined.



Aveling & Porter engines are famous for carrying the rearing horse emblem and the motto Invicta (meaning ‘unconquered’), which is the traditional motto of Kent. Rollers of this vintage were widely used by county councils and private contractors to lay the foundation for modern road networks.



This was one of many vehicles that were leaving the Duncombe Park site on the back of a modern trailer. If you look carefully behind the road roller, there is a scale replica of a steam road wagon as well.



Ian