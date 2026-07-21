Previous
Hoverflies by fishers
Photo 3643

Hoverflies

Taken at Sutton Bank, we saw lots of hoverflies on a short but attractive walk in the woodland. It is quite amazing how many more insects there are to be seen now that wildflower growth is encouraged.

Sadly there seems to be a decline in the number of honey bees this year, which is being blamed on the hot weather, which the honey bee with its furry coat finds difficult to cope with.

Ian
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
998% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful happy flies hovering in the sunshine ☀️ gorgeous capture… love the colours & details.
July 21st, 2026  
Jennifer ace
super capture
July 21st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
July 21st, 2026  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great capture
July 21st, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
July 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact