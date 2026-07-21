Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3643
Hoverflies
Taken at Sutton Bank, we saw lots of hoverflies on a short but attractive walk in the woodland. It is quite amazing how many more insects there are to be seen now that wildflower growth is encouraged.
Sadly there seems to be a decline in the number of honey bees this year, which is being blamed on the hot weather, which the honey bee with its furry coat finds difficult to cope with.
Ian
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
3643
photos
94
followers
34
following
998% complete
View this month »
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
insect
,
hoverflies
,
sutton bank
,
moorsbus
Beverley
ace
Beautiful happy flies hovering in the sunshine ☀️ gorgeous capture… love the colours & details.
July 21st, 2026
Jennifer
ace
super capture
July 21st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
July 21st, 2026
Nigel Rogers
ace
Great capture
July 21st, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
July 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close