Duncombe Park House

Having spent half a day visiting Duncombe Park back in April, and some time in the parkland taking photos the weekend before this shot was taken, we decided to spend a full day there. Our Moorsbus dropped us in Helmsley just before 10:30, and we followed a different route through the parkland, away from the main drive, and which made a much better walk.
Entering the gardens, we decided that we were already rather too hot and spent some time sat in the shade of trees at the side of the main lawn before investigating more of the gardens.
This shot was taken while we sat enjoying the shade and shows the east front of the house.