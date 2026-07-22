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Duncombe Park House by fishers
Photo 3644

Duncombe Park House

Having spent half a day visiting Duncombe Park back in April, and some time in the parkland taking photos the weekend before this shot was taken, we decided to spend a full day there. Our Moorsbus dropped us in Helmsley just before 10:30, and we followed a different route through the parkland, away from the main drive, and which made a much better walk.

Entering the gardens, we decided that we were already rather too hot and spent some time sat in the shade of trees at the side of the main lawn before investigating more of the gardens.

This shot was taken while we sat enjoying the shade and shows the east front of the house.

For anyone interested in a brief history of the house, see https://365project.org/fishers/365/2026-04-09 for a summary.

Ian
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
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Agnes ace
Beautiful building
July 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful building
July 22nd, 2026  
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