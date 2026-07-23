East Terrace, Duncombe Park

I really like the sculpture in the foreground of this shot, where Old Father Time stands holding a sundial. It was erected in the first half of the 18th century. It is made of limestone and designed by Nost.



In the background, at the north end of the East Terrace, is the Ionic Temple, said to be inspired by the Temple of Portunus in Rome. There are attractive views from the temple, looking towards Helmsley over the parkland, and beyond that the rising of the Tabular Hills.



The beginning of a grassy bank on the right of the shot is the start of a very steep drop into the valley of the River Rye below. Later in the day we would walk back to Helmsley by following the river in its valley.



Ian