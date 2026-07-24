Conservatory, Duncombe Park

The conservatory at Duncombe Park is a secluded Victorian garden feature, designed in 1851 by Robert Richardson Banks and Sir Charles Barry. Set within a scented 'secret garden' and woodland area of the historic estate, it features ornamental details like fountains and links to the property's grand 18th-century landscape.



This shot shows the western side of the conservatory, with its pond and mixture of plants. A similar garden can be found on the east side as well. A careful look into the ponds revealed some quite large goldfish, well hidden and sheltering below the plants.



The conservatory itself was open, the first time I ever remember it being open, and it was lovely to spend a little time sat inside looking out into the garden. It was pleasantly cool in the shade of the stone building, so we were nicely refreshed before continuing our exploration.



Ian