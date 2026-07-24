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Conservatory, Duncombe Park by fishers
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Conservatory, Duncombe Park

The conservatory at Duncombe Park is a secluded Victorian garden feature, designed in 1851 by Robert Richardson Banks and Sir Charles Barry. Set within a scented 'secret garden' and woodland area of the historic estate, it features ornamental details like fountains and links to the property's grand 18th-century landscape.

This shot shows the western side of the conservatory, with its pond and mixture of plants. A similar garden can be found on the east side as well. A careful look into the ponds revealed some quite large goldfish, well hidden and sheltering below the plants.

The conservatory itself was open, the first time I ever remember it being open, and it was lovely to spend a little time sat inside looking out into the garden. It was pleasantly cool in the shade of the stone building, so we were nicely refreshed before continuing our exploration.

Ian
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Fisher Family

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Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful picture
July 24th, 2026  
Marj ace
Stunning Victorian architecture.
July 24th, 2026  
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