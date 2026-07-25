River Rye, Duncombe Park

After completing our wander around the gardens and terraces of Duncombe Park, we followed a gradually rising track outside the house running southwards towards woodland, and a steep slope down through the woodland into the valley of the River Rye, before our route turned east and then north along the valley, following the river.



This is obviously a popular walking route, with the well worn path easy to follow, and quite a few other walkers making use of it as well as Katharine and I. Much of the route was quite shady, below trees, while other parts were rather exposed to the sunshine. There were a number of seats or benches along the route, and in places there were lots of children playing in the river.



This shot shows a more gentle stretch of the river below trees, when we were well on the route back to Helmsley. Just beyond this stretch of the river, the water disappeared underground and the river bed is left rocky and dry. This only happens in very dry conditions.



As we follow our path, getting close to Helmsley, we moved further away from the river and eventually on to the driveway from the house to the town. The estate gatehouse marks the start of the town centre, and the end of an enjoyable day in the gardens and along the riverside trail.



Ian