Steam Special

This shot was taken a couple of weeks ago, and shows the arrival into York station of former Southern Railway locomotive 34048 named ‘Eddystone’ at the head of a charter service. This was one of a class of locomotives names after West Country locations.



It seems that this will be quite a rare sight this summer, since Network Rail have now banned steam operated services across most of the national network because of the extremely dry conditions and the risk of lineside fires.



Privately preserved railways are outside the scope of the ban, but each line is responsible for its own decision about the safety of operating steam services, and some have already suspended the use of steam locomotives. The North Yorkshire Moors Railway, between Pickering and Grosmont, has gone a step further. It was announced last year that one of its steam locomotives would be converted from coal to oil burning, eliminating the risk of sparks causing fires, and that locomotive is currently on test following the conversion.



Ian