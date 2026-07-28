New Bench, Homestead Park

We spotted this shortly before we left the park, and were both impressed with the carvings and the etchings on the back of the bench.



I hove no idea how long this has been here, it is in a part of the park that we tend not to walk in very often. Just to the west of this bench there has been work taking place as part of the upgrade to York's flood defences, with the flood bank here and across Clifton Ings being raised by a metre.



The character of the park is slowly changing, with much less formal planting and more wildflowers, and so far I'm quite impressed by the changes. There are a lot more community events as well, drawing more people into the park. It is lovely that there is such a vibrant and attractive open space close to where we live.



Ian