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Beck Isle Cottage, Thornton le Dale by fishers
Photo 3651

Beck Isle Cottage, Thornton le Dale

Almost certainly the most photographed building in Thornton le Dale, this thatched roof cottage has a rather idyllic location beside Thornton Beck.

This shot was taken around 10 days ago on one of our Moorsbus outings. The Moorsbus doesn't actually get as far as Thornton le Dale, but there is a connecting local bus operated by East Yorkshire to get us there.

We enjoyed a lovely country walk, through woodland, then across several fields and a country lane back towards the town. A short but very varied route with a lot to see.

We followed the path beside Thornton Beck, and there are several benches along the way where we could sit and enjoy the beckside views. We passed this cottage, and I took this shot when we arrived at the main road through the village, looking back the way we had walked.

Ian
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Fisher Family

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Photo Details

Monica
Beautiful
July 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding composition and pov to see this lovely cottage
July 29th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
What a beautiful house. Well worth the trip to see it, how wonderful it would be to live there!
July 29th, 2026  
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