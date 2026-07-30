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Post Box Topper, Pickering by fishers
Photo 3652

Post Box Topper, Pickering

After we had finished our visit to Thornton-le-Dale, we caught a bus to Pickering so we could spend a little time there.

In the Market Place we discovered this post box topper, created to mark the Ryedale Music Festival 2026, and amongst other decorations there were a selection of musical instruments to be seen.

Yarnbombing has become quite popular in Pickering, though on this occasion the post box topper was the only yarnbomb to be seen. There are sometimes a collection of bollard sleeves on display at the top of the Market Place, but not on this occasion.

Ian
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Fisher Family

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Photo Details

Agnes ace
Very creative
July 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Isn't that delightful , these post box toppers really brighten up the place ! Very clever and so neat and well executed ! fav
July 30th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Colorful and wonderful craftsmanship
July 30th, 2026  
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