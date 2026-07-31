New Street Art, York

The riverside walkway between Ouse Bridge and North Street Gardens in York has been closed for a considerable time now, while the council decides how (of if) it can be repaired.



A short section close to Ouse Bridge is open to give access to businesses, but this dead-end walk has become something of a problem and as well as the area being misused by undesirable characters, it had become very tatty and neglected.



A recent clean-up has improved the situation and this mural and another one have considerably brightened up the area. They are the work of HazardOne.



HazardOne (Harriet Wood) is an acclaimed UK-based graffiti artist, illustrator, and designer recognised as being among the top five female graffiti artists in the UK. Her vibrant style blends traditional free-hand spray paint techniques with rich colour palettes, illumination, and glitch effects.



Ian