Hidden Historical Corner, York

I have always considered myself to be quite knowledgeable about York, but each year I make new discoveries, and this one was hidden in plain sight.



Close to the entrance to the Museum Gardens are the remains of the undercroft of St Leonards Hospital. Founded soon after the Norman Conquest (almost 1000 years ago), it was believed to be the largest medieval hospital in the north of England. In those days a 'hospital' cared for the sick, the poor, the old and the infirm. Nurses performed acts of care which included cleaning, feeding, clothing and housing the sick.



To the north-east of the undercroft, closer to the entrance to the city's library is another room which has been closed to the public since the early 1970's, and much of the time since then it has been used as a storeroom by the council. It was recently opened to the public, with lots of information boards giving a history of the hospital and the city.



I called in a few days ago and took several photos, two of which you can see here. It was only as I entered the room that I recognised the wooden screens by the door - it had been used as the York Tourist Information Centre until the early 1970s, and I would have visited it in 1970 when I first moved to York.



Ian