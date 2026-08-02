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Bee by fishers
Photo 3655

Bee

Seen in Helmsley, this bee was busy collecting nectar and pollen, and is nicely covered with pollen. It was busy working its way through a rather large display of pale yellow hollyhock flowers

Ian
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
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