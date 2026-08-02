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Previous
Photo 3655
Bee
Seen in Helmsley, this bee was busy collecting nectar and pollen, and is nicely covered with pollen. It was busy working its way through a rather large display of pale yellow hollyhock flowers
Ian
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2025 - 5th March marked the completion of our 12th year on this site, and it makes a fascinating record of the activities of...
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