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Queen Anne's Lace by fishers
Photo 3656

Queen Anne's Lace

The online plant identifier that I use recognises this as Queen Anne's Lace (Daucus carota), with an 84% certainty, so I will accept that identification, unless anyone else knows better.

I found this in the wildflower display in the Artist's garden behind York art gallery, as part of a predominantly white flower display this year.

It is fascinating to see the huge variety of flowers and colours in the wildflower gardens in York and other places that we have visited. So many attractive flowers to be enjoyed that wouldn't have been on display until quite recently. I love the remarkable structure of this flower cluster.

Ian
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Fisher Family

@fishers
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gloria jones ace
Neat textures, composition
August 3rd, 2026  
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