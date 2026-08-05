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Culver's Root by fishers
Photo 3658

Culver's Root

This example of Culver's root is another recent planting in the Museum Gardens along the meandering path close to the River Ouse. As you can see, it is popular with local insects.

This part of the gardens has changed quite a lot over the last few years. Following a serious flood in York during late 2015, a series of projects to enhance the flood defences of the city has taken place. A flood bank between the Hospitium building and the River Ouse has been raised in height and its footprint widened to enhance its stability, and following the completion of that work much replanting has taken place between the flood bank and the river. The work here is completed, but the raising in height of flood banks in other parts of the city continues, with the aim of raising all flood defences by a metre.

The name Culver's root is said to derive from a certain Dr Culver who was a pioneer physician of the 18th century and used its bitter roots for purgative purposes.

Ian
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Fisher Family

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Photo Details

Jennifer ace
Very pretty. I remember that flood, good to know a lot of work has gone on since.
August 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
So very interesting to read …. Beautiful flowers…
August 5th, 2026  
Agnes ace
Beautiful colour of the plants
August 5th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nicely captured
August 5th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
August 5th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely looking plant - I am not familiar with this - but the bees and insect seem to love it !
August 5th, 2026  
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