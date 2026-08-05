Culver's Root

This example of Culver's root is another recent planting in the Museum Gardens along the meandering path close to the River Ouse. As you can see, it is popular with local insects.



This part of the gardens has changed quite a lot over the last few years. Following a serious flood in York during late 2015, a series of projects to enhance the flood defences of the city has taken place. A flood bank between the Hospitium building and the River Ouse has been raised in height and its footprint widened to enhance its stability, and following the completion of that work much replanting has taken place between the flood bank and the river. The work here is completed, but the raising in height of flood banks in other parts of the city continues, with the aim of raising all flood defences by a metre.



The name Culver's root is said to derive from a certain Dr Culver who was a pioneer physician of the 18th century and used its bitter roots for purgative purposes.



Ian