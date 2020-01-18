Previous
we are star stuff... by fiveplustwo
Photo 2196

we are star stuff...

“We are like butterflies who flutter for a day and think it is forever.”
― Carl Sagan, Cosmos

theme: asteroid
@northy
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
