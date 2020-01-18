Sign up
Photo 2196
we are star stuff...
“We are like butterflies who flutter for a day and think it is forever.”
― Carl Sagan, Cosmos
theme: asteroid
@northy
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2220
photos
141
followers
15
following
601% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
18th January 2020 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
astronaut
,
major tom
,
fiveplustwo-northy
,
northy-fiveplustwo
,
fiveplustwo-asteroid
