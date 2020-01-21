Sign up
Photo 2199
Play the cards you have been dealt
Even if they have been dealt by the Jocker, and he decides you will never be the queen you thought you could be.
@adi314
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
5
365
22nd January 2020 8:44pm
Public
adi314
fiveplustwo-adi
ajan20
fiveplustwo-cards
