in other news... by fiveplustwo
Photo 2213

in other news...

police say a mug has been shot!

😂😂😂😂

idea conceived whilst lying on the floor looking for a dropped quarter. yes, a dropped quarter.

no mug was harmed during the making of this shot. can't say the same thing about the crick in my neck and sore knees.

5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

@fiveplustwo
Photo Details

Hope D Jennings
You are so funny and clever Miss Vikki! FAV
February 6th, 2020  
Jennifer D. Morrison
Funny story!
February 6th, 2020  
Mike Gifford
Funny....I feel your pain!
February 6th, 2020  
kali
hahaha
February 6th, 2020  
