Unfinished face. by fiveplustwo
Photo 2240

Unfinished face.

What monstrosities would walk the streets were peoples faces as unfinished as their minds.
-Eric Hoffer

@kali66
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
613% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

