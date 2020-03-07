Sign up
Photo 2242
Moving In
Very much unfinished moving all my stuff into a new place. Lots of unpacking to do and finding of my new routines.
Photographer:
@kuva
Selfie Theme: Unfinished
Join with your own selfie on theme and tag fiveplustwo-unfinished
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2267
photos
137
followers
15
following
614% complete
View this month »
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
1st March 2020 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kuva-fiveplustwo
,
fiveplustwo-unfinished
