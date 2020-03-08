Previous
Next
Unfinished by fiveplustwo
Photo 2243

Unfinished

... because one could go on forever with this technique!

theme: unfinished
@domenicododaro (struck by the Pep Ventosa technique challenge)
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
614% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise