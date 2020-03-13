Previous
Next
Tinnitus by fiveplustwo
Photo 2247

Tinnitus

Or is somebody talking about me?!

@overalvandaan
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
615% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
My husband sympathises, he's very deaf, sensitive to noise and has constant tinnitus!!
March 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise