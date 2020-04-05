Sign up
Photo 2269
Blistered
Sooner or later we will be allowed to get out...
theme: in profile
@domenicododaro
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
3
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2294
photos
136
followers
15
following
621% complete
View this month »
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
7th April 2020 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
protection
,
blister
,
selfportrait-dd
,
fiveplustwo-inprofile
Five plus Two
ace
are these in shops now?!
April 7th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Very clever, nicely done
April 7th, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
@fiveplustwo
@kali66
(it’s you, right?) - Had to wait for the Health Authorities clearance... lol
@graemestevens
Thank you very much!
April 7th, 2020
