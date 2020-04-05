Previous
Blistered by fiveplustwo
Photo 2269

Blistered

Sooner or later we will be allowed to get out...

theme: in profile
@domenicododaro
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Five plus Two ace
are these in shops now?!
April 7th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Very clever, nicely done
April 7th, 2020  
Domenico Dodaro ace
@fiveplustwo @kali66 (it’s you, right?) - Had to wait for the Health Authorities clearance... lol
@graemestevens Thank you very much!
April 7th, 2020  
