Previous
Next
time on my hands by fiveplustwo
Photo 2277

time on my hands

lots of that, but not accomplishing anything that's worth accomplishing.

as you can see, after four weeks of isolation, i almost need a wider lens. almost, not quite, but i'm getting there. oh, ice cream, why art thou so good!

@summerfield
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise