Photo 2277
time on my hands
lots of that, but not accomplishing anything that's worth accomplishing.
as you can see, after four weeks of isolation, i almost need a wider lens. almost, not quite, but i'm getting there. oh, ice cream, why art thou so good!
@summerfield
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Tags
fiveplustwo-time
,
summerfield-5plus2
