Photo 2289
Lost in COVID?
Everywhere you go and everywhere you turn there are signs of COVID-19, hopefully we'll find our way out!
This week's theme is "Lost", come join in!
@mikegifford
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
2314
photos
132
followers
15
following
627% complete
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
28th April 2020 9:19am
Tags
fiveplustwo-lost
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
The blind leading the blind...
Well portrayed!
April 28th, 2020
Well portrayed!