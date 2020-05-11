Previous
I'll need to shave later.... by fiveplustwo
Photo 2302

I'll need to shave later....

This week's theme is "close", come join in!

@mikegifford
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details

Julie Duncan ace
What are you so happy about, Mike? ;)
May 12th, 2020  
Mike Gifford ace
@juliedduncan I was going emotionless....I took 20 shots and picked this one! It's hard.....at least this one my head is nearly straight ;-)
May 12th, 2020  
