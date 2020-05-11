Sign up
Photo 2302
I'll need to shave later....
This week's theme is "close", come join in!
@mikegifford
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
2327
photos
133
followers
15
following
Tags
fiveplustwo-close
Julie Duncan
ace
What are you so happy about, Mike? ;)
May 12th, 2020
Mike Gifford
ace
@juliedduncan
I was going emotionless....I took 20 shots and picked this one! It's hard.....at least this one my head is nearly straight ;-)
May 12th, 2020
