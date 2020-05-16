Sign up
Photo 2306
Close for Comfort
Hope you all are still finding ways to stay close to friends and family during these times. :)
Photographer:
@kuva
Selfie Theme: Close
Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-close!
Holding on to a very loose interpretation for May Half and Half:
https://365project.org/discuss/general/43481/may-half-and-half-2020
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
2331
photos
133
followers
15
following
631% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
24th May 2018 9:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kuva-fiveplustwo
,
mayhalf20
,
fiveplustwo-close
