Close for Comfort by fiveplustwo
Close for Comfort

Hope you all are still finding ways to stay close to friends and family during these times. :)

Photographer: @kuva
Selfie Theme: Close

Join us with your own interpretation of the theme and tag fiveplustwo-close!

Holding on to a very loose interpretation for May Half and Half: https://365project.org/discuss/general/43481/may-half-and-half-2020
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
