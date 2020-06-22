Sign up
Photo 2342
Darling, you are so darn good...
A mantis is a frequent encounter on a farm’s ground... be careful about the kind of encounter, though!
@domenicododaro
(late as often)
theme: animal farm
22nd June 2020
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Tags
self-portrait
,
mantis
,
selfportrait-dd
,
fiveplustwo-animalfarm
summerfield
ace
beware the mantis then! you gonna be okay?😜 guess not! aces!
June 24th, 2020
Taffy
ace
What fun!
June 24th, 2020
☠northy
ace
gaaaaaaaah!
June 24th, 2020
